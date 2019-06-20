Offaly community collects 1.5 tonnes of rubbish dumped at the roadside

An Offaly community has collected 1.5 tonnes of rubbish of all sorts that was dumped at the roadside and in ditches in their area.

The community in Durrow, just outside Tullamore, worked with Offaly County Council Litter wardens and the council's Environment Department who provided equipment.

Among the rubbish was a baby walker, tyres, pipes, metal and many plastic items that were most likely discarded from car windows.

Offaly County Council commended the community for its clean up but added that it wouldn't be necessary if everyone took responsibility for their own litter disposal.