Offaly man will represent county as 2019 Rose of Tralee escort

Offaly won't have a Rose in Tralee this year, so representing the county in the Kingdom falls to escort Joe Standish.

Describing himself as a faithful Offaly man living in his adopted home of North Kildare, Joe has been chosen as one of the 32 men to accompany the 32 Roses from around the world during the famous festival in August.

Joe has recently completed a degree in Business & Management in Maynooth University and works as a HR administrator for one of the country's leading hotels.

"In this job, I’ve been lucky enough to welcome guests from all over the world to our shores. In my spare time, there is nothing I love more than socialising with friends after a busy week," Joe said.

Joe was one of 60 lads put through their paces at the Rose of Tralee Boot Camp last week where the field was narrowed down for the Rose of Tralee International Festival’s 60th Year Celebrations from 23 to 27 August.

The Roses will be well looked after by men from all over the country, including Kilkenny, Kildare, Westmeath, Tyrone and Tipperary.

40 men took park in the popular, yet testing, Boot Camp along the Wild Atlantic Way in Kerry last weekend, after which the final 32 men were shortlisted to accompany the Roses in Tralee at this year’s festival.

The lads, who already came through an interview process in April, had to pass several endurance tests and team-building exercises before they could graduate as fully-fledged Rose Escorts.

Munster has the highest representation with 12 Rose Escorts – three each from Kerry, Cork and Tipperary, two from Limerick and one from Clare.

Leinster has 10 with two each from Dublin and Kildare and one each from Westmeath, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

Six lads from Connacht – two each from Galway and Roscommon and one each from Mayo and Leitrim and four men from Ulster – Donegal, Tyrone, Derry and Antrim complete the line-up.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival’s Communications Manager, John Drummey, said: “The Rose Escorts spent three days in Kerry where they undertook a number of gruelling, yet fun, tasks to prepare them for the festival in August. The Boot Camp weekend in the Kingdom is a team-building exercise that is also designed to help them cope with the demands of a busy week in Tralee. We are particularly grateful to our friends in Kerry County Council for putting together such a packed programme of activities throughout the magnificent Kingdom of Kerry.”

The lads, all aged 21 to 30, had to carry out a range of activities including a hike over Carrauntoohill - Ireland’s highest mountain - cliff diving, abseiling, cookery, swimming, kayaking, surfing, ironing and sewing in order to prove they will have the stamina to be a Rose Escort.

This year’s Rose Escort Boot Camp activities were supported by Kerry County Council, Kerry Fire Service, who played a major role in the transport and logistics of the event.

Over the course of the weekend, the Rose Escorts experienced the visitor facilities in Killarney, Killorglin, Cappanalea, Rossbeigh Beach and Tralee.

Looking ahead to the year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival, one of the 32 men will be selected as the Rose Escort of the Year live on RTÉ One on Monday, August 26.

Paul Clabby, a farmer from Four Mile House, County Roscommon, will return for a second year after being chosen as the 2018 Rose Escort of the Year.

“I noticed that we will have a number of teachers in the ranks this year, well you can be certain that they’ll give the Festival an A+ once they’ve experienced the fun, excitement, colour and life-changing moments that lie ahead,” he said.

The 2019 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from Friday, August 23 to Tuesday, August 27 when a full line-up of FREE family-fun entertainment is planned for the streets of Tralee with Aslan, The Hot House Flowers, Derek Ryan, three parades, two fireworks displays and Adrenaline Stunt Show and much more.



The Festival Dome will play host to the Rose Ball, 80s Night with Abbaesque, Autumn Winter Fashion Show and of course, the TV Rose Selections on RTÉ presented by Dáithí Ó Sé.



Full details of this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival are available from www.roseoftralee.ie, Facebook and Twitter @roseoftralee_.