Move to ban plastic election posters in Offaly opposed by Greens

A motion to ban the use of plastic election posters in Offaly has been opposed by Green Party councillor Pippa Hackett who said a total ban could impinge on the democratic process.

A motion to ban the use of corri board posters during elections in Offaly was introduced by Fianna Fail councillor, Tony McCormack at the June meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, June 17.

Although he did not want to ban the use of posters outright, Cllr McCormack said OCC should look at bringing in new bye-laws that would only allow the use of posters made off durable and sustainably produced paper rather than hard plastic.

"I know this isn't something that can be done straight away but we can get the ball rolling on it and maybe pass it to the Strategic Policy Committee on the environment."

He said posters were a big issue with people in Tullamore during May's Local Elections and he referenced our growing responsibility towards the environment.

He said Fianna Fail's election posters in the area were sent to the local Men's Shed group where they will be recycled into the likes of bird boxes.

He said he understands posters are "part and parcel of elections but I want the plastics gone."

In response, Green Party councillor Pippa Hackett said her party had trialled paper posters two elections ago and "they were a disaster."

"They were simply not durable enough for our weather, unfortunately," she added.

She expressed a fear that the removal of election posters would "disadvantage newcomers, smaller parties and independents" and wouldn't materially affect more established candidates.

She pointed to Portarlington as one of the "self-designated poster-free areas" during the recent elections and suggested the lower than average turnout recorded in the town may have been a by-product of that.

She suggested Offaly align itself with an approach taken in a number of European countries wherein there are designated poster areas in towns and villages. She said this would allow us to reduce the number of posters but still get the message out there that an election is happening.

She said it was worth looking into whether or not removing posters altogether "impinges on the democratic process" based on turnout figures.

Cllr John Leahy, the chairperson of the environmental SPC, said there was merit to Cllr McCormack's motion but agreed that new candidates should not be put at a disadvantage.

Cathaoirleach Peter Ormond referred the motion to the environmental SPC. That committee will report back to the council on the matter at a later date.