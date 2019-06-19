Offaly councillor claims poverty contributing to illegal dumping issue

Sights like this one above are being caused, in part, by poverty without our county. That's the view of newly elected Offaly county councillor Ken Smollen who says prohibitive waste collection costs are simply unaffordable to many people.

Speaking recently, Cllr Smollen said: "I don’t for one minute believe that the people of Ireland have suddenly become a dirty race as some would like us to believe as a result of the amount of household waste that’s now being illegally dumped on the sides of roads, in ditches, laneways, along river and canal banks."

The food poverty campaigner raised this issue at last week's meeting of the Tullamore Municipal District.

"While I would never condone the illegal dumping of household waste I was alone in suggesting that a comprehensive discussion and study be carried out as to why the problem has worsened over the last number of years, rather than encouraging neighbours to report each other and rather than fining people and in the process creating yet another income stream for FG and FF Governments to squander."

"As long as our elected politicians continue to keep their heads buried in the sand and as long as they continue to live a life of denial that hundreds of thousands of families are living in poverty – nothing will ever change," he added.

"Since the privatisation of the waste disposal business, the problem has continued to worsen as price increases have led to many families being unable to afford to pay the fees."

"There are very many amenity areas in Offaly and the wider Midlands area but very few public bins for people to use. The amount of bins on the streets of our towns has decreased with new bins being installed and designed to take nothing larger than an empty can or bottle," the Tullamore councillor continued.

"The illegal dumping of household waste is now a major problem for all of us, however, we don’t need Fianna Fail politicians telling us to snitch on our neighbours; we need them to tell us how they’re going to rectify a major problem that they created but would rather blame, prosecute and fine ordinary people for."