Gardaí warn householders about increased risks of burglaries in summer

Gardaí say people cannot be complacent about risk of burglary this summer despite a decline in its incidence over winter.

The police issued the warning as part of the first EU Focus Day on Domestic Burglaries on June 19.

As a member of the European Crime Prevention Network (EUCPN), An Garda Síochána, in conjunction with fellow EUCPN police services in Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Poland and Romania, join forces to prevent domestic burglary in the EU.

Gardaí say the main goal of the campaign is to step up the fight against burglaries by warning and informing EU citizens on how they can prevent burglaries themselves.

Garda Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Graham Kavanagh is attached to the Laois Offaly Garda Division.

"An Garda Síochána are happy to support this European burglary prevention initiative. Whilst burglary rates have been falling, particularly in winter months, we cannot be complacent.

"I would advise homeowners to secure their properties during the summer months, where one in four burglars enter the property through an open door or window. Thefts of tools, equipment and bicycles increase by a third during the summer. An unlocked shed or unsecured bike are easy targets for the burglar.

"Remember to make your home look occupied, particularly if you intend to be away for an extended period. Once your home is locked and alarmed, ask a neighbour to regularly check your property, use timer switches or apps to turn on lights, cancel deliveries, tidy the garden and watch what you post on social media. Keep the surprises for your holiday and not when you return,” he said.

The campaign is supported by the Department of Justice and Equality.

Garda figures show that:

- 1 in 4 residential burglaries in the summer involved entry through an unsecured door or window

- Half of all burglaries occur between midnight and 8am

- Around €6.4 million worth of goods and cash was stolen last summer in residential burglaries.

- There was a 32% increase in the property being stolen from sheds, domestic garages, driveways and gardens in the summer than the winter.