Sniffer dog finds €100,000 worth of drugs in the Midlands

Revenue officers in Portlaoise Mail Centre, assisted by detector dog Sam, have seized drugs worth €97,000. The find occurred on Tuesday, June 18.

In a series of operations arising from routine profiling, officers seized approximately 4.7kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €94,000. The cannabis was found in a parcel which had originated from Canada and was declared as 'clothing'.

Separately on Tuesday, 6kgs of Khat was also discovered. The Khat, with an estimated value of €3,000, was detected in a parcel, also declared as ‘clothing’, and had originated from Kenya.

Both parcels containing the illegal drugs were destined for addresses in Dublin City.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecutions.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting drug importations. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.