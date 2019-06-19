Offaly County Council defends €2.5m housing loan for arts centre amid criticism

Offaly County Council clarified the mechanism by which it will acquire a €2.5m loan through the Housing Finance Agency to ensure the completion of an arts centre in Tullamore.

The huge loan was officially proposed by Cllr Declan Harvey and seconded by Cllr Tony McCormack at the May meeting of Offaly County Council and clarified during the June meeting on Monday.

The loan will now go forward for ministerial approval and is accompanied by the transfer of €150,000 from the surplus in the 2019 OCC budget to fund the repayment.

Speaking on Monday, Director of Finance with OCC, Declan Conlon, said the HFA was able to provide a loan of this nature for non-housing projects under the relevant legislation.

He was reacting to some media and social media criticism which took issue with the use of funding from a body primarily tasked with funding various housing developments, including loans to approved housing bodies for the construction of social housing.

One such critic was newly elected councillor Ken Smollen who questioned how such a loan mechanism was allowed for an arts centre.

"Surely the Housing Agency is there to help put a roof over the heads of families who don’t have a home of their own," he said.

"There are so many vacant houses in the greater Tullamore and Clara areas that could be renovated. If it were to cost approximately €40,000 to renovate each house, €2.5 million would provide a home for 62 rent paying families and help to alleviate the horrendous housing crisis in our towns and county," he claimed.

"Should €2.5 million be spent on entertainment for the few while so many children and their parents are living a life of misery every day with no sign of a better future?" Cllr Smollen asked on social media.

"Yes, it would be great for Tullamore to have an Arts Centre but we must get our priorities right. We must put the needs of our people before all else."

Speaking on Monday, Director of Finance, Declan Conlon said emphatically: "This loan won't be holding up any housing loans in the county. I hope that addresses the issue." Cllr Ken Smollen did not speak on the issue in the chamber at the June meeting on Monday, June 17.

The news of the loan in May followed years of campaigning and comes just months after the project was dealt a major blow when the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government stipulated that €3m in funding designated to Offaly under the Urban Regeneration Fund could only be spent on the ambitious Grand Canal Greenway project and street enhancements currently underway in Tullamore.

The committee behind the project for an arts centre at the old Kilroy's building in Tullamore had hoped a slice of that funding could make up the shortfall for the project which will cost in the region of €3 million.

Following the setback, campaigners staged a number of protests, including two at Offaly County Council buildings in Tullamore in recent months. They called for action from the council to deliver the arts centre.

Almost €200,000 had earlier been raised by fundraisers in Tullamore in 2011 while €2 million has been ringfenced by the Department of Culture.

The arts centre will include a large auditorium, an arts gallery, bar and cafe. It is thought it will be used to stage plays, local productions, recitals, exhibitions, schools and other groups.

Chairman of the committee for the arts centre, Desmond Doyle, told the May meeting that they were committing to raising another €500,000 and that the committee had appointed a professional fundraiser to achieve that amount.

The fundraising campaign will target businesses, locals, corporate bodies and local people. Various sponsorship packages will also be offered, including seats with sponsors' names on them, named rooms, and gold, silver and bronze membership packages.