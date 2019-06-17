The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for some good drys spells however there will also be further showers throughout the week.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is looking promising as it will be largely dry with sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop over Connacht and Ulster with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees. Westerly breezes with be light with sea breezes developing along southern and eastern coasts.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry with clear spells but scattered showers will affect Atlantic coastal counties. Winds will fall light with some mist or fog forming. Lowest temperatures will be around 5 to 9 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, there will be scattered showers on Wednesday with some sunny spells, but showers will become widespread and frequent in the west and north in the afternoon, keeping top temperatures there around 14 to 16 degrees. However, over the east and south top temperatures will reach 17 to 19 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate southwest to west.

On Wednesday night showers will become confined to the Atlantic coastal counties with the east and south becoming mostly dry with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures will fall to 6 to 9 degrees in a light southwest to westerly breeze.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation

forecast in 6 hours intervals:https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here:https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/6pxw8uUsY5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 17, 2019

The weather forecast for Thursday is for it to be a fresher and slightly cooler day as winds become moderate west to northwest. There will be scattered showers with good sunny spells. The showers will be more frequent or heavy in the northwest and north. Top temperatures will be 13 to 16 or 17 degrees, highest in the south and east.

Thursday night will be mostly dry with good clear spells and just the odd shower in the northwest. Lowest temperatures will fall to around 5 to 8 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be mostly dry with well scattered showers and some sunny spells. Top temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate mainly westerly breezes.