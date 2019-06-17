Rising Offaly country star to perform at local festival

Award-winning country artist Alex Roe has been confirmed to return to this year's Canal Quarter Festival line-up in Tullamore.

Roe was presented with the Larry Cunningham Music Award at this year's Hot Country TV Awards Concert in Cavan at the end of April. The young Clara star will be performing at the Canal Quarter Festival for the second consecutive year when he opens for The Wolfe Tones on Thursday, August 15.

With a new single almost ready to be announced, and some other big appearances in his diary for later in the summer and the year, it's shaping up to be another busy for the 'Summer Time' singer.

"I'm delighted to have been invited back by Emmet to perform at the Canal Quarter Festival again this year. I had such a great night there a year ago, it was one of my favourite gigs of the year, I'd say. So I'm looking forward to enjoying this year's show to the same extent. The new single will be well out by then, too."

"In fact, we'll be announcing all the details about that in the next week or so. I haven't released anything since 'Summer Time', which was around this time last year. And that was never the plan, but it's just the way things worked out between one thing and another."

"Sometimes life does its own planning for you, I think! But I think it's all going to be worth the wait. The new track has a bit of a different sound for me, but personally, it's my favourite out of everything I've ever recorded. So hopefully it goes down well at the festival in August, too!"

This year's Canal Quarter Festival will also feature Aslan (with support from Thanks Brother) on Friday, August 16, The Whistlin' Donkeys (with support from the Harleys) on Saturday, August 17, and Smash Hits (with support from Pogueology) on Sunday, August 18.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights at the festival will also feature a Silent Disco. Early-Bird weekend wristbands are available. For tickets, go to www.ticketweb.ie, or www.canalquarterfestival.com.