Lowry rallies to finish inside Top 30 at the US Open

Offaly's Shane Lowry rallied well over the weekend to take a spot inside the Top 30 at the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Lowry was in 112th place after a first round of 75 last Thursday, but returned to the course to claim a 69 on Friday, which helped him make the cut for the weekend.

He shot a solid round of 70 on Saturday and finished with a 69 on Sunday to finish on one under par for the tournament and in a share of 28th place.

Lowry bogeyed the third on Sunday but claimed birdies on 6, 7 and 9 as he made the turn at two under par for the tournament.

He was looking well placed to push on and challenge for another Top 10 finished at major but back-to-back bogeys on 10 and 11 soon ended those hopes.

The Clara man recovered with birdies on 17 and 18 to finished one under for the tournament.

American Gary Woodland, who was a playing partner of Lowry on Thursday and Friday, claimed the victory on 13 under par. The 2017 and 2018 champion Brooks Koepka was second on ten under par.

Rory McIlroy claimed ninth spot on five under par.