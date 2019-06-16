Major housing development on prime Tullamore site given green light

A major housing development on a prime site in Tullamore has been given the green light by Offaly County Council.

Capital Homes has received notification from Offaly County Council of their decision to grant permission for the construction of 'Redwood' - a development of 98 new residential units on Kearney's Field off the Clara Road in the town.

Capital Homes says this new development will offer a range of 'spacious A-rated homes catering to all life stages'.

The site on the Clara Road offers an ideal location with easy access to the town centre and rail station.

The company says there will be 'a comprehensive choice of house-types' including three-bedroom bungalows, two and three-bedroom terraces, three and four-bedroom semi-detached and four-bedroom detached homes.

The development will also feature attractive landscaping, walkways and play areas. Local firm Kenny Lyons are architects for the development, while Philip Kelly and Andrew Dignam of DNG Kelly Duncan have been appointed sales agents.

The tender process for construction of Redwood will begin immediately with building likely to commence in early Autumn.

Capital Homes says that as a local company, it looks forward to contributing to Tullamore’s economy while creating an attractive development that will complement and enhance the fabric of the town’s residential community.

Capital Homes worked with renowned local historian Michel Byrne in choosing an appropriate name for the development and are proposing to call it “Redwood,” restoring a long-lost townland name of Tullamore, as the town approaches the 400th anniversary of the royal grant which bestowed the town’s civic status in the 1620s.