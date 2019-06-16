Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick home in the Midlands for his mammy's birthday

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick returned home last week for a special celebration.

Professor Fitzpatrick's Channel 4 show based in his busy vet practice in Surrey is watched by millions.

He often pops back home to Laois where he grew up on a Ballyfin farm, and attended secondary school in Ballyfin College, now the luxury Ballyfin House Hotel.

Late in May, he came back to celebrate his mother Rita's 90th birthday.

He tweeted lovely photos of Rita surrounded by lots of chocolates and balloons showing photos of her wedding day.

"90 heart shaped chocolates to wish a very Happy 90th Birthday to Mammy Rita. The brightest star of them all x " he wrote.

Professor Fitzpatrick also met one of his old teachers from Ballyfin to also celebrate his birthday.

"While in Ireland I visited my science teacher Brother Maurice who is 94 this week. He believed in and encouraged me - and showed me that everything is possible x" he wrote.

The show returns for a new series on Wednesday, June 19 on Channel 4 at 8pm.