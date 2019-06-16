Midlands man who spat on and threatened to rape Garda avoids prison sentence

A Portlaoise teenager who assaulted Gardaí and damaged a patrol car, has been given probation.

Jordan Mallon of 6 Meehan Court, Portlaoise, was charged with three counts of assault, obstructing gardaí, criminal damage at Meehan Court and at Portlaoise Garda Station.

Mr Mallon who turns 20 this month, came before Judge Catherine Staines in Portlaoise District Court last week for judgement.

In an earlier hearing, it was stated that on January 1 2018, gardaí Roy Cooper and Erica Sweetman had attended a domestic disturbance involving Mr Mallon and his father. Garda Cooper was hit on the forehead, headbutted, kicked and punched. The accused threatened to rape Garda Sweetman and her family, repeatedly spitting on her.

He spat and kicked the inside of a patrol car and urinated on the floor of the garda station. Sgt Kirby had said the gardaí were deeply traumatised by the incident.

Judge Staines had read a victim impact report, probation reports and letters supporting the accused. She said she would have considered prison, but for his difficult upbringing.

“His mother is a drug addict, his father was in prison. He did his junior cert and did extraordinarily well. He is in Cherry Orchard equine centre. A letter from Youthreach in Tallaght speaks highly of him. He seems a Jekyll and Hyde.

“His behavior on the night was appalling, and extremely frightening, especially for Garda Sweetman,” she said.

Mr Mallon had €760 in compensation for damage to the Garda car and station.

The judge directed that Gda Cooper also be given €500, Gda Martin Rinn €500, and Gda Sweetman €1,000.

“To Gda Sweetman, I think it unlikely any of these threats will be carried out. He has no recollection, there was no real intention there,” she said.

Mr Mallon got 12 months probation and must attend all appointments, continue Youthreach, drug testing, and anger management classes.

“Take this chance now. You have a nice girlfriend. Stay away from drugs,” Judge Staines said.