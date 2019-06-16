Gardai open investigation after body of man discovered in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man at a house in Dublin.

Shortly after 8am, Gardaí were called to a house on Ashford Street in Stoneybatter, where the body of a man aged in his early 30s was discovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene short time later.



The State Pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau are currently at the scene. Investigating Gardaí say the course of an investigation into the death will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Enquires are ongoing and further updates will follow.