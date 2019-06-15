Popular local man killed in Offaly crash named locally

The male pedestrian killed in a road traffic accident in Rhode on Friday has been named as local man Tony Leavy.

Tony passed away after been hit by a car while out walking at Clonmeen cross close to Rhode village at 11am on Friday morning, June 14.

The local Rhode GAA club have led tributes to Tony, saying "a dark cloud sits over Rhode today with the loss of Tony Leavy in such tragic circumstances."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Tony’s family at this sad time."

"In a mark of respect for the Leavy family, all club activities are cancelled until further notice including our supporters draw."

"Tony’s two sons Robbie and Wayne have have played a pivotal part in our under-age teams and continue to play at Junior level," the club added.

"Indeed Tony himself was an excellent athlete in his younger years playing with numerous under-age teams and representing Rhode in Community Games."

"May Tony Rest In Peace."

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in the coming days.