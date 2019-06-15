Much improved second round sees Shane Lowry make cut at US Open

A much improved second round at Pebble Beach saw Shane Lowry make the cut at the US Open in the early hours of this morning.

The Offaly golfer shot a second round of two under par to leave him on two over for the tournament, just inside the cut mark.

After two double bogeys in his first round, Shane was much more consistent on Friday. He set the tone with two birdies in his first four holes and remained two under to the turn with five straight pars. Two birdies, two bogeys and five pars on his back nine saw him finish with a 69 that was good enough to make the weekend. He is back on course shortly after 4pm Irish time today.

However he is 11 shots back from leader Gary Woodland who is sitting pretty on nine under, two ahead of Justin Rose. Louis Oosthuizen is one shot further back on six under with Rory McIlroy right in contention on five under.