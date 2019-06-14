Offaly team announced for crunch Joe McDonagh Cup showdown with Kerry

The Offaly team for Saturday's crunch Joe McDonagh Cup showdown with Kerry has been announced.

The equation going into the game is simple for Joachim Kelly's side, Offaly must win the game in Tralee to avoid relegation to the third tier of the hurling championship. Offaly have lost all three of their games so far while Kerry have won one of their games with the victory coming against Westmeath.

The crucial game throws in at 3pm in Austin Stack Park.

The Offaly team is as follows.

Eoghan Cahill

Niall Houlihan, Ben Conneely, Mark Egan

Damien Egan, Cillian Kiely, Eoin Parlon

Shane Kinsella, Colm Gath

Sean Cleary, Dermot Gath, Peter Geraghty

Kevin Connolly, Oisin Kelly, Shane Dooley