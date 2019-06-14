Offaly team announced for crunch Joe McDonagh Cup showdown with Kerry
The Offaly team for Saturday's crunch Joe McDonagh Cup showdown with Kerry has been announced.
The equation going into the game is simple for Joachim Kelly's side, Offaly must win the game in Tralee to avoid relegation to the third tier of the hurling championship. Offaly have lost all three of their games so far while Kerry have won one of their games with the victory coming against Westmeath.
The crucial game throws in at 3pm in Austin Stack Park.
The Offaly team is as follows.
Eoghan Cahill
Niall Houlihan, Ben Conneely, Mark Egan
Damien Egan, Cillian Kiely, Eoin Parlon
Shane Kinsella, Colm Gath
Sean Cleary, Dermot Gath, Peter Geraghty
Kevin Connolly, Oisin Kelly, Shane Dooley
Offaly Team announced to play @Kerry_Official in tomorrow's Joe McDonagh Cup
Calling all Supporters #GAABelong #wearethefaithful pic.twitter.com/OgJ5D0fFkR
