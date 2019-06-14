Beloved Aaron laid to rest in Offaly following tragic death

Much-loved and jovial Offaly man Aaron Buckley has been laid to rest following his funeral mass in Clara.

The 23-year-old Erin Rovers footballer and former soldier died after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends in the Abbey river in Limerick City last Monday.

Aaron was mourned by his family and friends today at his funeral mass in St. Brigid's Church, Clara. He was buried afterwards in the monastery cemetery, Clara.

His beloved Erin Rovers GAA Club led tributes on Tuesday, describing him as "a very talented young footballer and very down to earth man who was always in good form and had a smile on his face."

He was part of the Erin Rovers team that won the intermediate title in 2017. The club also paid their respects to Aaron's grieving family.

"He will be a huge loss around the club not just for the football but for the man he was. He will be sadly missed by all his teammates, committee members, supporters and from all who knew him. May he rest in peace," the club said.

Local county councillor Ken Smollen also paid tribute to the young man. "He will always be remembered as a kind young man with a passion for sport and who served as a member of the Irish Defence Forces," Cllr Smollen said.

"I wish to thank Officer Buckley for his service to our country," the retired garda said.

Clara-based charity campaigner and family friend, Ronan Scully, posted a poignant poem as he paid tribute to Aaron and sympathised with his mum and dad, Edel and Alvin.

"Somewhere in the early morning of eternity, you are running free on the Fields of Heaven with the famous battalion number shining brightly as ever on your back," it read.