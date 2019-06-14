Work on Tullamore Lidl site nears completion with ongoing road works

Work is continuing to complete the site of the new Lidl store in Tullamore.

Pictures from the site show the new road and eventual entrance to the store on Church Road/Tanyard Lane taking shape.

Work has been continuing in recent months with Offaly County Council closing the L-20077 from the junction of Tanyard Lane/Church Road to the Arbutus court entrance.

The closure will remain in effect until the end of July as the Lidl site is completed. The council warned, "vehicular access will not be available for the local residents/landowners."

The alternative route will be the new link road from Tanyard Lane to Church Road.

The local diversion will be signposted.

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience to road users but has said, "the closure is necessary."