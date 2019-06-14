Lowry endures tough start to US Open at Pebble Beach

Offaly's Shane Lowry endured a torrid start to the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach with a four over par opening round of 75.

The Clara man went into the tournament on a high having finished second in the Canadian Open but he hit snags early on his first round in California on Thursday.

He bogeyed the second hole and hit two double-bogeys during a demoralising front nine, saved in part by two birdies on 4 and 7. He made the turn at three over par.

His back nine was steadier with just one bogey but he failed to find enough spark to pick up a single birdie on his way to the clubhouse.

He finished his round on four over par in a share of 112th spot.

He's ten shots behind overnight leader Justin Rose who shot a stunning round of 65 to reach the summit on six under par, followed by a group of four, including American Rickie Fowler, on five under par.

Lowry will be hoping to recover his chances when he tees off for his second round at 9.58pm (Irish time) on Friday.