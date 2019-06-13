Worker threatened with iron bar in Midlands cash in transit robbery

Gardaí are investigating the robbery of a cash in transit van in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.20am today, Thursday, June 13.

Two men, one armed with what appeared to be an iron bar, approached a male employee in his early 50s and took a cash box from him.

They then fled the scene in a car.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them.