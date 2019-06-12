Education Minister gives update on new building for Offaly school

The Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh, has given an update on the progress being made on the planning and development of a new site for Oaklands Community College in Edenderry.

The secondary school, currently located on St. Mary's Road in Edenderry, is set to move to a site close to Dunnes Stores in the centre of the town. It is the site currently home to a derelict and unfinished hotel.

In response to a parliamentary question posed by Offaly TD Barry Cowen, Minister McHugh said: "The building project for the school is in the process of being devolved for delivery to Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB)."

"My Department will shortly be making the necessary arrangements to enter into a Service Level Agreement with LOETB. This is the first step to initiate the delivery of the project."

"Thereafter, the ETB will procure a design team for the project to design the buildings, obtain the necessary statutory planning permissions and move the project onward to construction in due course. As the project is at an early stage in the delivery process, it is not possible at this time to give a date for its completion," Minister McHugh concluded.