Fundraiser launched for Offaly man after unexpected death in Isle of Man

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched for the family of Offaly man Johnny Nally who died suddenly on Sunday, June 9.

Shannonbridge man Nally (57) died while in the Isle of Man.

Johnny's beloved bike community have opened the fundraiser online to "help the family of their late friend Johnny."

They established the page to "help with the high cost of getting Johnny home."

More than €13,000 has already been raised.

You can donate here.