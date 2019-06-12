Lowry learns tee time as he's backed to be top Irish player at US Open

Shane Lowry has seen his odds on being the top Irish performer at this week’s US Open cut after patriotic punters got behind the Offaly man to shine at Pebble Beach.

The 32-year-old Clara man has one win under his belt this season in Abu Dhabi and was runner-up to Rory McIlroy at last week’s Canadian Open after shooting four rounds in the 60s.

He is 7/2 from 4/1 with BoyleSports to finish ahead of McIlroy and Graeme McDowell, who is riding high after securing a place at next month’s Open Championship at his home course in Portrush.

Lowry will get his first round underway at Pebble Beach at 4.13pm (Irish Time) on Thursday and will play alongside TTyrrell Hatton and Gary Woodland.

Lowry was backed into 40/1 from 66/1 to win his first major championship at the Californian course this week, but some optimistic punters have even taken the chance at 125/1 that he shoots a hole-in-one at any stage during the tournament.

His recent form sees him at an odds-on 1/3 to make the cut and he is 45/1 to lead after the first round.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “It’s normal for us to see some home support for Shane Lowry in the lead up to majors but it has been noticeably stronger this week after his impressive showing in Canada. We had to cut him into 40/1 from 66/1 and it’s fair to say that customers are expecting this seaside course to suit him.”

You can keep up to date with Shane's progress throughout the weekend at www.offalyexpress.ie.