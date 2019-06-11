Offaly beauty and greyhound trainer crowned Miss Westmeath

High-flying Offaly greyhound trainer Margaret Bolton has been announced as this year's Miss Westmeath by Karma Athlone.

Margaret is "over the moon" to be given the opportunity to represent Westmeath in the Miss Ireland final this Autumn.

Hailing from Geashill, Co Offaly, Margaret has an entrepreneurial streak in her - she trains greyhounds professionally having taken over her dad's licence and has her sights set on starting her own online fashion business.

She is looking forward to working with this year's chosen charity partner, the Irish Cancer Society, and has previously been involved in charitable acts, such as bringing her greyhounds to nursing homes to bring smiles and laughter to those living there.

"I'm so excited & honoured to be crowned Miss Westmeath!" Margaret said.

Speaking of the other contestants, she added, "Well done to all of these gorgeous women, all with our own stories; it's been amazing to meet so many beautiful women."

Margaret is looking forward to working with her sponsors: Karma Athlone and Love My Hair & Catwalk Modelling Agency throughout her reigning year.