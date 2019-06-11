'Living a dream' - Offaly lotto winners pick up €1 million cheque

A midlands family who won €1 million on a lotto ticket bought in Offaly over the weekend have collected their prize from the National Lottery Winner’s Room.

The family syndicate from the Midlands bought the ticket at the Spar Maxol store and service station on Church Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

They spoke today of how they have been living a dream since learning they had scooped the top prize of €1,000,000 on last Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

“I cannot believe it. I’m shaking”, a spokesperson for the midlands family said while holding up a visibly trembling arm.

“Since I checked the ticket on Saturday night we’ve all been living a dream. It really is a dream come true. We are just ordinary working people – this is the last thing I expected life to throw at us! You buy your Lotto ticket but you never truly believe – ‘I’m going to win a million quid’. It’s crazy."

These winners from the Midlands had no plans on what exactly they were going to do with their cash and said: “We’re all trying to get our heads around this news. For sure we will do all the sensible things like pay bills and then we’ll see what happens!”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €5.4 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2018 alone, more than €227 million was raised; the equivalent of €620,000 a day in support for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.