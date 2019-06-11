Busy Offaly road closed following serious crash
Authorities have confirmed the temporary closure of the R420 between Tullamore and Geashill following a serious collision.
The crash occurred shortly before 4pm and is being attended by gardaí, ambulance and fire personnel.
The accident occurred at Ballina crossroads on the busy route between Tullamore and Portarlington.
Diversions are in place.
More details as we get them...
