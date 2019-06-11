Busy Offaly road closed following serious crash

Authorities have confirmed the temporary closure of the R420 between Tullamore and Geashill following a serious collision. 

The crash occurred shortly before 4pm and is being attended by gardaí, ambulance and fire personnel.

UPDATE: Five injured in rush-hour road crash in Offaly

The accident occurred at Ballina crossroads on the busy route between Tullamore and Portarlington.

Diversions are in place.

More details as we get them...