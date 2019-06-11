Offaly man listed on tax defaulters list and slapped with huge penalty

An Offaly man has been listed among the tax defaulters in the latest list published by the Revenue Commissioners.

John Hickey, from Beechlawn, Killane, Edenderry, Co Offaly, has been hit with a penalty of €63,298.81.

The penalty was determined against the electrical engineering consultant due to the under-declaration of income tax amounting to €63,298.81

It was one of the largest sums determined by a court relating to under-declaration or non-declaration of tax in the defaulters' list for January to March 2019.

These published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations.

The tax office says that in the three-month period to March 31, a total of 888 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 23,189 Risk Management Interventions (Aspect Queries and Profile Interviews), were settled, resulting in yield of €153.44 million in tax, interest, and penalties.

Revenue says it publishes the List of Tax Defaulters under the provisions of Section 1086 of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997, as amended.

The list is published in two parts. Part 1 are Court penalty determinations and court-imposed fines, imprisonments or other penalties.

Court penalty determinations are published where a taxpayer has not made a qualifying disclosure, the Court determined penalty exceeds 15% of the total tax, and the total of the tax, interest and penalty is more than €35,000.

All cases where a fine, imprisonment or other Court penalty is imposed by a Court, in respect of a tax or duty offence, are published.

Part 2 is made up of accepted settlements and settlements deemed to be agreed due to full payment.

Revenue says that where a taxpayer has voluntarily furnished complete information relating to undisclosed tax liabilities and paid the tax and interest due (made a qualifying disclosure of tax defaults), settlements are not published.

You can see both lists here.