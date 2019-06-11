Offaly TD calls for clarity on future of CE Schemes

Independent Offaly TD Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Employment, Regina Doherty, and the Minister for Finance, Pascal Donohue, to clarify if proposed changes to the pension liability of Community Employment (CE) Schemes will threaten their overall sustainability.

Deputy Nolan was speaking as concerns continue to mount that the government is considering making each CE Scheme directly responsible for the pensions of its supervising members:

“If this decision goes through it will have an absolutely devastating impact on the future of CE Schemes right across the state," Deputy Nolan said.

"As I understand it, it will also be in direct breach of the 2008 Labour Court Recommendation that the state make pension provision for CE Scheme Supervisors."

"The vast majority of the companies involved in the delivery of CE Schemes are extremely limited in the resources and will not be able to meet these demands."

"We have already had a full 24-hour strike, and that caused significant inconvenience to many services like Meals on Wheels and Tidy Towns-which are CE Scheme supported."

"The Minister for Finance is also aware of the potential damage this could do since he was informed of the results of the High-Level Forum that debated this matter in 2017."

"Since then he has repeated the line that implementing the Labour Court recommendation of 2008 will leave the state with a potential cost exposure. What I would say to that is that we must examine that further in light of the savings that the CE Schemes are making for the state."

"This is a point backed up by the CE Supervisors unions, Forsa and SIPTU,” concluded Deputy Nolan.