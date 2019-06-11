Six Offaly childcare facilities to share €180,000 in funding

Six Offaly childcare providers are to share a total of €182,166 in funding after the latest Childcare Capital Grants were announced.

The biggest single award, €70,000, will go to Little Scholars, Tullamore, while Durrow Childcare Services will receive €44,000.

Little Wishes Montessori have been awarded €20,000, Little Haven Education Centre €13,170, Daingean Community Childcare Service €20,000 and Bright Beginnings Creche in Ferbane €14,996.

Welcoming the news on Tuesday, Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said: "The funding will enable the creation of new childcare places and improving the quality of facilities provided in the community."