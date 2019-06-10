No new gardaí for Offaly from latest batch leaving Templemore

None of the 201 garda recruits leaving Templemore in the most recent graduation will be stationed in Offaly.

The bulk of the new members will be stationed in Dublin and Drogheda in a bid to address gang-related crime in both areas.

Four of the latest graduates from the Garda College are from Offaly but two of those will head to Drogheda with the other two being stationed nearby in Trim and Navan.

The Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan said in a statement: "The role of visible, frontline community policing cannot be underestimated. These new recruits have been assigned to stations around the country where working with their colleagues they will provide high visibility policing that will ensure that ordinary people can go about their lawful business safely.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has been forced to increase allocations to the Dublin and Louth divisions after recent increases in violent crime, including a spate of gangland murders in Dublin in recent weeks.

The latest Offaly recruits are Kilcormac's John Spain who will be stationed in Drogheda, Martin Mellsop from Birr who will join Spain in Drogheda, Ciara Dunican from Tullamore who has been stationed in Navan and Odhrán McIntyre from Cloghan who has been stationed in Trim.