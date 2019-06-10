New Offaly County Council chairman targets housing and climate change

The newly elected Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Fianna Fail's Peter Ormond, has said he will target housing and climate change as he takes the helm of the local authority.

Cllr Ormond made the commitment in his opening address to the chamber at its annual meeting on Friday last, June 7.

The Birr councillor thanked his fellow elected members, management, staff, family and friends as he stood in the chains of Cathaoirleach for the first time.

"It gives me great pleasure to take up the position of Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council. I want to thank my proposer and seconder and all colleagues for their support here today. I want to acknowledge in particular the support of my Fianna Fail colleagues and the support of Cllr. John Carroll and Cllr. John Leahy," he said.

"I want to congratulate the outgoing Chairperson, Danny Owens on a great year and to publicly state that Danny has been a great ambassador for the county. I also want to pay tribute to Noel Bourke, Dervill Dolan, Brendan Killeavy, Tommy McKeigue and Sean Maher who have left the chamber or retired after many years of successful service."

Cllr Ormond also congratulated all those who stood in the May elections and particularly welcomed the newest councillors to the local authority in Tullamore.

"There is no great honour than to be elected by your own people and that honour has been bestowed on us all two weeks ago."

"My hope for this council is that it will be a very progressive inclusive council, a council that will deliver for all citizens of our county and I hope we can work as a united group for the good of our county and the people we represent."

"The last number of years have been challenging for us on many fronts and the greatest challenge for us is to provide adequate housing for people in need of housing whether in the private or social sector. We need to work with all government agencies to complement the work that the housing section is doing," he stated.

"We will need to do more in terms of climate change and I look forward to many new policies coming before us in the term ahead."

He also touched on the complex nature of Offaly's status as a rural county which has for so long depended on the bogs for employment.

"Offaly is a rural County and it is important that we protect and enhance the experience of people living in rural Offaly. Over the course of this term, we will see changes in Bord Na Mona and we need to be proactive in protecting the economic income in our towns and villages."

"This term will also see the production of the county development plan and that plan needs to reflect the current need of our people. I want to thank the CEO and all the staff of Offaly County Council for their efforts and I look forward to working with them over the next 12 months."

"I want to thank my family for their loyalty and understanding and allowing me to carry out my work as a public representative and I am proud to have them in the public gallery here today," Peter concluded on Friday.