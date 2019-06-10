Offaly singer and make-up artist featured in wedding magazine

Offaly soprano Yvonne O'Toole has been named among the industry experts in Confetti, Ireland's number one wedding magazine.

The current '25 Irish Weddings' edition of the magazine went on sale last week and features a special 'Meet The Industry Experts - The Faces Behind the Magic' section, including Birr woman Yvonne as the professional wedding ceremony singer.

It's well-deserved recognition for Yvonne, whose talents stretch from wedding performances to musical theatre, to occasions like the recent release of her new video, 'Angel Maria', Yvonne's fusion of Sarah McLachlan's worldwide mega-hit, 'Angel', and the timeless hymn, 'Ave Maria.'

Speaking about her inclusion in the new edition of Confetti, Yvonne described it as a, "Pinch me moment," adding, "Words can't describe how I feel right now. It was such an honour to be asked to feature in this absolutely gorgeous wedding magazine."

The soprano, who can list performances at Knock Basilica, Dromoland Castle, and with country superstar Mike Denver at the Rose of Tralee, among her credits, describes the best part of what she does as a wedding ceremony singer as, "I get to guide them [couples] in their song choices, and hear the beautiful stories behind those choices."

Yvonne also explained that, "depending on the type of ceremony, you can be more flexible with songs and I'll guide them through this process. Couples pick songs that mean something to them. It allows them to express themselves through music, and their guests love it. I'm very lucky to be able to experience all this while doing what I love."

The '25 Irish Weddings' edition of Confetti, in which Yvonne features, is OUT NOW. You can contact Yvonne at info@yvonneotoole.com, through her official website www.yvonneotoole.com, or on 087-767 5061. You can also follow Yvonne on Facebook and Instagram.