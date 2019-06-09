Shane Lowry finishes second as Rory McIlroy wins Canadian Open on PGA Tour

Shane Lowry continued his recent run of good form with a superb second place finish at the Canadian Open on the PGA Tour the week ahead of the US Open.

The Offaly man carded a final round of -3 to finish the tournament on -15 alongside Webb Simpson however way out ahead of the rest was Rory McIlroy who shot a final round of nine under par to finish seven shots ahead of the field.

In his final round, Shane Lowry had four birdies and just one dropped shot as he moved ahead of players such as Matt Kuchar and Brent Snedeker to finish on his own in second place. That result was continue his upward move up the Official World Golf Rankings and it also moves his up a whopping 54 places up the FedEx Cup rankings. It will also have him in a positive mindset going into the US Open next weekend at Pebble Beach. Shane finished in a tie for 8th at the last Major, the PGA Championship.

Elsewhere, there was also a remarkable finish from Graham McDowell who sank a monster putt on the final hole to secure his place in the Open Championship which this year is being held in his home course at Royal Portrush.