Two Offaly teams claim All Ireland titles with victories in Feile na nGael finals

Two Offaly teams have been crowned All Champions as they have won their respective Division Finals at Feile na nGael in Cork.

Kilcormac/Killoughey won the Division 2 Final while Tullamore won the Division 4 Final.

Kilcormac/Killoughey faced Valley Rovers in the Division 2 Final in a game that went right down to the wire. The Offaly side led 1-4 to 0-2 at half-time but the Cork side came storming back in the second-half and closed the gap to two points but Kilcormac/Killoughey held on to be crowned All Ireland champions on a final score of 1-5 to 0-6.

Tullamore dominated their final against Clontarf, particularly in the second-half where they outscored their opponents by 0-7 to 0-1. Leading by 1-2 to 0-1 at half-time, the Offaly side turned on the style in the second-half to win the final by 1-9 to 0-2.

Earlier today, Kinnitty/Lusmagh lost out in their Cup semi-final in Division 8 while St Rynagh's and Kilcormac/Killoughey both lost out in their Cup quarter-finals in the Camogie.