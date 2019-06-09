Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week

The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for another unsettled and rather cool for much of week with the possibility of longer periods of rain around the middle of the week.

The weather forecast for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry with sunny spells in the morning. Showers will develop in Ulster and much of Leinster during the day but they will be isolated in most of Munster and Connacht. Maximum temperatures 14 to 17 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes. Any scattered showers will die out on Monday night and the night will be dry, with clear intervals. Minimum temperatures 6 to 8 degrees, in light to moderate northerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Tuesday is for it to be mainly dry and bright, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, but a few well scattered showers will develop during the day. Temperatuers will be close to normal, or a little below, with maximum values of 14 to 18 degrees. It will be coolest on north and east facing coasts, in mostly moderate north to northeast winds, winds fresh in some coastal areas. Tuesday night will be mainly dry, but rain may develop on the southeast coast towards morning. Minimum temperatures between 7 and 9 degrees.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/5aH1qZ9ptC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 9, 2019

Met Eireann says there is still some uncertainty in the weather forecast for Wednesday at present, but early indications are for a spell of persistent and locally heavy rain to move gradually in from the east, becoming widespread across Leinster and much of Munster by the end of the day. Atlantic coastal counties will remain mostly dry until Wednesday night. Quite windy, with fresh north to northeast winds, strong on some coasts. Cool in the east and south, with maximum temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, but milder elsewhere, with values of 13 to 16 degrees.

The current indications for the weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann from Thursday to Sunday suggest that the weather will remain relatively cool and unsettled with scattered showers and possibly longer spells of rain at times, but good sunny spells also. Winds mostly moderate, northerly at first, becoming mainly west or southwest.