REVEALED: This is the Offaly shop that sold €1 million lotto ticket

While Galway is celebrating winning last night's €4 million lotto jackpot, one Offaly player is waking up €1 million richer.

The winning Quick Pick ticket for last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw, worth a cool €1 million was sold in the Spar Maxol store and service station on Church Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. This is the sixth Lotto Plus 1 top prize win of €1 million in 2019

The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers for last night’s draw were: 3, 25, 28, 34, 42, 27 and the bonus was 11.

Elsewhere, a lotto player in Longford came close to sharing the jackpot, matching five numbers and the bonus. This player scooped €238,673 and bought their ticket at O’Brien’s Corner House, Lanesboro Road in Co. Longford.

The National Lottery is appealing to its Lotto players in Galway, Offaly and Longford to check their tickets.

A spokesperson said: “It’s fantastic news that we have two new millionaires from last night’s Lotto draws. These lucky players are the tenth and eleventh Lotto millionaires made this year alone. We are now asking all our players in Galway, Offaly and Longford to carefully check their tickets.”

“If you think you have won one of these life-changing prizes, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep these valuable pieces of paper safe and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444, and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to collect your prize”.