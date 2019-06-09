Two Offaly teams through to Feile na nGael Cup Finals
Two Offaly teams are through to Feile na nGael Cup Finals that will take place this afternoon.
Kilcormac/Killoughey are through to the Division 2 Final following a 3-5 to 2-4 win over Ballincollig.
Tullamore are in the Division 4 Cup Final after a hugely impressive 3-14 to 0-4 win over Ballyduff in their semi-final.
Unfortunately Kinnitty/Lusmagh lost out in their Division 8 Cup semi-final to Kilkenny's Bennettsbridge by 2-5 to 0-5 however they can be immensely proud of their performances over the weekend in Cork.
In the Camogie, Kilcormac/Killoughey lost out by a point to Clonkill in the Division 2 Cup quarter-final while St Rynagh's lost out to Mallow in the Division 4 Cup quarter-final.
