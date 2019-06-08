Shane Lowry one shot off the lead going into final round of Canadian Open

Another excellent round on Saturday has left Shane Lowry just one shot off the lead going into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.

The Offaly golfer shot a four under par 66, one of the best scores of the day, to leave him on -12 after three rounds, just one shot adrift of the three joint leaders Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar. Alongside Lowry on -12 are Brandt Snedeker and Canada's Adam Hadwin.

Shane dropped a shot on the second to fall back from the leaders but a birdie on the fourth and three in succession from the 7th to the 9th shot him back up the leaderboard. Another birdie on the 12th moved him to -12 and he parred the remaining holes to leave himself right in contention with some of the top names in the sport going into the final round.

Rory McIlroy shot the round of the day on Saturday, a six under par 64, to move up from 13th into a tie for the lead.

Shane Lowry will be in one of the last groups out on Sunday at the Canadian Open.




