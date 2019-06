Someone in Offaly is €1 million richer after tonight's Lotto Plus 1 draw.

There was also luck elsewhere as the €4 million main lotto jackpot was won by a player in the West.

The winning numbers were 9, 10, 34, 37, 40, 47 and 7.

The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 3, 25, 28, 34, 42, 47 and 11 with a player in Offaly claiming the €1 million prize.