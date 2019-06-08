Offaly car owners warned after increase in unusual thefts from vehicles

Gardai in Offaly have issued advice to local car owners after receiving a number of recent reports of catalytic converters being stolen from cars.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device which is attached to the exhaust on the underbody of a vehicle.

These are being stolen for their high-value metal, and are therefore expensive to replace. While all vehicle models can be targeted, gardaí are seeing the Toyota Prius as the most common model nationally.

The Garda Crime Prevention Advice is as follows:

• When parking in public, park in non-isolated places where there is good street lighting.

• Consider purchasing a catalytic converter lock or clamp, which will help prevent its theft and deter any potential criminals.

• Report any suspicious activity, especially if you see someone underneath a car in suspicious circumstances – Call 999. This can happen during the day also so do not hesitate if you see people working under vehicles on the public street.

• Don’t leave valuables in your car and make sure your car is locked and alarm activated.

• Report all crimes to An Garda Síochána.