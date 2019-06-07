Shots fired through front window of house in the Midlands

A number of shots were fired through the front window of a house on Thursday night in what is believed to be the latest upsurge in a violent feud involving two Traveller families.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place in the Clonbalt Woods in Longford Town at around 11pm.

A man was reportedly inside the house at the time but escaped unharmed.

Gardai have since sealed off the area and have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

The Longford Leader is reporting that it understands the shooting is linked to two suspected arson attacks on houses between Granard and Edgeworthstown last night. It's also understood the owners of the property are not connected to the ongoing feud.