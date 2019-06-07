Ormond elected Offaly County Council chairman

Fianna Fail councillor for the Birr area, Peter Ormond, has been elected Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council for the first year of its new term.

Cllr Ormond was elected at the first meeting of the new council on Friday, June 7 where newly elecred councillors joined re-elected members in the chamber.

Newly elected Cathaoirleach Peter Ormond spoke for all councillors in his inaugural speech when stating, “there is no greater honour than to be elected by your own."

Renua leader and fellow Birr electoral area councillor John Leahy was elected Leas Cathaoirleach for the year ahead.

Cllrs Clare Claffey, Robert McDermott, Sean O'Brien, Pippa Hackett, Ken Smollen and Neil Feighery all took their seats for the first time.

The first full council meeting of the new term will take place later this month.

"We wish all our elected members the very best for the next five years and look forward to continued cooperation with them in working to enhance the lives of the people of Offaly," OCC management said.