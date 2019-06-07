Offaly gardaí hunt burglary gang after spate of incidents

Offaly gardaí are trying to trace a burglary gang after two recent burglaries they believe to be connected.

The first incident occurred at a fast-food restaurant on Main St, Shannonbridge Co Offaly shortly before 4am on Tuesday, June 4.

Considerable damage was caused to the premises during the burglary.

No arrests have been made and investigations ongoing.

Gardaí believe the same group of men were involved in a second burglary which occurred at a shop in Oratory Row, Clara, Co Offaly shortly before 4.30am the same morning.

No arrests have been made with regard to either incident, but investigations are ongoing.