Offaly gardaí investigating after tools stolen from shed

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a number of tools from a shed in Offaly overnight.

The power tools were stolen from a shed at a property on the Ballinagar Road in Geashill late on Thursday night, June 6.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have information relating to the theft to contact their local garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.