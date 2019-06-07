Two men arrested after armed €3,000 drugs bust at Offaly house

Two men have been arrested after a drugs bust by gardaí in Offaly.

Gardaí, including the Armed Support Unit, carried out a search at a house in the McAuley Drive area of Birr on Friday last, May 31.

The raid was carried out at 9am in the morning.

A search later turned up cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine with an estimated value of €2,800.

Two men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 30s, were arrested on foot of the discovery.

The man in his 40s has been charged and a file has been sent to the DPP.

The second man in his 30s was released pending further investigations.