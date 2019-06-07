Offaly priest to bid farewell to his parish as he moves on to new role

This weekend will see Fr Shane Crombie say his last masses in Tullamore parish before moving on to take on his new role in Navan.

A Rahugh native, Fr Shane has been based in Tullamore since 2005 and has been very popular and well respected during his time in the town.

As well as his duties as a priest, Fr Shane also was a very active member of the community. Among other things, he took part in 'A Leap of Faith at Birr Airfield', a parachute jump in aid of Offaly Dochas in 2012 and he tread the boards as a member of Tullamore Amateur Dramatic Society.

Fr. Shane Crombie, Tullamore, Fr. Pat Gilbert, Birr and Fr. Pierre Pepper happy to be back on the ground after taking A Leap of Faith at Birr Airfield when performing a parachute jump in aid of Offaly Dochas. Picture: Ger Rogers

In a post on the Tullamore Parish website, Parish Priest Fr Joe Gallagher paid tribute to Fr Shane ahead of his move.

"This is Fr. Shane’s last weekend with us in the parish as he prepares to take up his new assignment in Navan. I wish to acknowledge his great contribution to this parish over the last fourteen years. He has given of himself with energy and enthusiasm in all areas of parish life.

"He has been with people at very delicate times in their lives and he has given them hope and strength to continue on the journey of life. On a more personal note, he has been very supportive to me and the priests of the parish and a good colleague and friend. I thank him for his loyalty, care and thoughtfulness and I wish him every blessing as he continues his privileged ministry in the service of God and God’s people."

Fr Shane will say his final mass at the Durrow Pattern this Sunday at 12pm.

Emily Nolan as Cecily Cardew, Cathy Harnett as Miss Prism, Governess and Fr Shane Crombie as Rev. Canon Chasuble D.D. in a scene from the Tullamore Amateur Dramatic Society production of The Importance of being Earnest in Charleville Castle, Tullamore.