European-first power plant granted planning permission in Offaly

A unique power plant and energy storage facility has been given the planning go-ahead by Offaly County Council.

Schwungrad Energie, an Irish company, has carried out test projects at the site which is set on a 0.95-hectare site in Rhode, Co Offaly. They are specialists in the installation and operation of high energy battery/flywheel storage plant which can support stable, reliable and efficient electricity grid operation.

This project will see the installation of an open area battery storage energy system consisting of eight battery and control system enclosures.

The flywheel technology produces and stores small but highly flexible amounts of electricity and the company will use electro-chemical batteries to store the power.

It will provide 20MW of system support services to the electricity grid. The project will create almost 50 jobs during the construction phase and will employ up to 15 people once established.

The plans also include a single-storey control building containing an electrical plant and control room. A transformer will connect the site to the existing Derryiron substation located to the south of the site in Rhode.

The project will now proceed to the construction phase if there is no objection to the OCC decision.