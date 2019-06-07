Red carpet rolled out for retirement of long serving Tullamore hotel staff member

The red carpet was rolled out at the Tullamore Court Hotel for the retirement of one of the longest serving members of staff.

Sean Molloy had been working in the hotel since the day it opened 22 years ago and his retirement also coincided with his birthday.

Sean colleagues and friends in the hotel were there to give him a send off and also there was former owner of the hotel, Dominic Doheny. Sean will be missed in the hotel and all the staff wish him all the best in his retirement and look forward to his visits.

Sean with some of his work colleagues outside the hotel

General Manager Philip O'Brien presenting Sean with a cake on the day of his retirement

Former owner Dominic Doheny wishing Sean well on the day of his retirement