Gardai appeal for information after two houses extensively damaged by fire in Midlands

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to two incidents where houses were extensively damaged by fire in the Midlands.

A house fire occurred in Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Longford between 9pm – 10pm on Thursday, June 5. This was a vacant house and it was extensively damaged. Fire Brigade Units from Granard curtailed the fire and brought it under control. The investigation is ongoing and Gardaí are seeking assistance from the Members of the Public to establish if anyone witnessed suspicious vehicles, persons or activity in the vicinity of Ballinalee, Granard and Edgeworthstown to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660 or The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

On June 6, a second house fire took place in the Corboy area of Edgeworthstown that occurred at approximately 3am. The property was extensively damaged. It was unoccupied at the time. The investigation is ongoing. Gardaí are seeking assistance from the members of the public to establish if anyone witnessed suspicious vehicles, persons or activity on the main N4 at Corboy between Edgeworthstown and Longford. Any with information can contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660 or alternatively 1800 666111.



Gardai say at this stage of the investigation, it is not believed the criminal damage to both premises are linked.